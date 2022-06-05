Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 238,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.