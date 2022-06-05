SUN (old) (SUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $152,457.26

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

