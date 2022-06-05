Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.