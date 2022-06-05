Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.80

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.80 and traded as low as $15.34. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

