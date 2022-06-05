Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

SWMAY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 57,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

