Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sysco worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 521,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

SYY opened at $84.25 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

