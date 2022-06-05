Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSE TSM opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

