Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $29.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 248,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

