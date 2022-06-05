TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $35,550.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $35,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,460,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,605,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

