TELA Bio’s (TELA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TELA opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 104,581 shares of company stock worth $947,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

