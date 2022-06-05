Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $175.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.71.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $130.85 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.43.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

