Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($7.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

TPST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,423. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 2,118,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.