Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.11. Tenneco reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $368,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $2,173,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Tenneco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 473,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth $3,847,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

TEN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.