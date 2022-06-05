Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $9.47. Tesco shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 174,265 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCDY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.14) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Tesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

