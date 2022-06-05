Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

