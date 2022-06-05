TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $180,000.00. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $57.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $101.05 million, with estimates ranging from $46.28 million to $163.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 3,974,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

