The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.54

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.54 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 89.83 ($1.14). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 99,525 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £34.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69.
The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for The Brighton Pier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brighton Pier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.