The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.54

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.54 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 89.83 ($1.14). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 99,525 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

