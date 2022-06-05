The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

