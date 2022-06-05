The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2,825.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 233,480 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 167,919 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

