The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $264,497.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00010879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $353.36 million and approximately $264,497.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

