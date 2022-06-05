THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.25 Billion

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, THETA has traded flat against the dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,053.21 or 1.00009966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00087027 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.