Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Shares Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,223 shares during the quarter. Tiga Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tiga Acquisition worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter worth $575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Tiga Acquisition by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 715,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 526,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 133,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

