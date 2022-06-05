Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives $34.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,005. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $605.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.