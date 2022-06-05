TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.34. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.