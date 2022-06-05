Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 154,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 374,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 180,199 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

