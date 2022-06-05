TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.48% of TransDigm Group worth $522,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.
TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.