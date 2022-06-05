TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 79.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $381,000.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

