Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.81. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 8,972 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.