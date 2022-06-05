Truist Financial Cuts UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $45.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 24.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,428 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.