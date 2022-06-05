Truist Financial Increases First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $25.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.81 on Friday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

