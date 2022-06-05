Truist Financial Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $132.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.20.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $116.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $102.53 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.