Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will post sales of $216.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.90 million. Trupanion posted sales of $168.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $887.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $877.80 million to $895.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 336,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Trupanion has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

