Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.37.

TWTR stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

