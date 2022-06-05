Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353,153 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $40.16 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.37.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.