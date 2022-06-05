Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $24.15 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

