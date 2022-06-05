Ubex Market Cap Tops $223,698.70 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $223,698.70 and approximately $19.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 58.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00143732 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

