UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $260.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.15.

Shares of ALB opened at $250.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.70. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

