Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.
Shares of ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
