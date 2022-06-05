Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

Shares of ULTA opened at $404.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $468.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.