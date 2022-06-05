United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2866 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

United Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 71.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

