United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.56 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 386,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,613. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

