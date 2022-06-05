United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.36% of United Parcel Service worth $677,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $185.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

