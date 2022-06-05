US Capital Advisors Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

US Capital Advisors reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

