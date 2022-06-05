USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related rail terminals and other and complementary midstream infrastructure assets and businesses. Its assets consist primarily of an origination crude-by-rail terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada and two destination unit train-capable ethanol rail terminals in San Antonio, Texas, and West Colton, California. The Company also provides railcar services. USD Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get USD Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:USDP opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USD Partners (USDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.