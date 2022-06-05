USDK (USDK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.10 Million

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and $7.10 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.28 or 0.09055161 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00444391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

