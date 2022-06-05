USDX (USDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006998 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006181 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000178 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

