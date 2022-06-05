Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $97.58 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

