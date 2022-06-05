Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VIG opened at $152.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.68 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

