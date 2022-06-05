Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,951,000 after buying an additional 73,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $243.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.14 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

