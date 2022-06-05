Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.8% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,787,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $228.00 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

