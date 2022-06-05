Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average of $209.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

